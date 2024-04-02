Movies | Celebrities

Check out Monalisa, who posted a picture series of herself on Instagram as she donned a green and white monokini. Take a look below.

Monalisa, the Bhojpuri queen, never passes up the opportunity to make her admirers fall in love with her. She has the ability to slay in any style, whether it’s airy ethnic ensembles or breathtaking western fits. The actress’s bright and elegant beach and resort attire exudes confidence. Her scorching hotness is enhanced by a blend of glamour and grace, as evidenced by a range of appealing styles. Her distinct sense of style revolves around glitz and radiance. Her admirers are in awe of her beauty. Monalisa’s outfits range from vivid designs to classic cuts, reflecting her fashion sense. The green and white monokini is the latest addition to the Instagram collection.

Monalisa’s Green And White Monokini Appearance-

The stylish diva opted for a green and white monokini and posted pictures of herself on Instagram. The actress donned a green strappy, sleeveless, deep sweetheart neckline, padded, with white stripes on the midriff, backless knot-tied appearance, and thigh-high cut-outs monokini. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted straight hairstyle. The diva applied simple base makeup, brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and brown matte lips. In the pictures, she sits on the poolside and flaunts a gorgeous toned physique.

She captioned her post, “Sunsets… by The Poolside 🥰.”

