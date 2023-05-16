Hotness Alert: Monalisa Wows In Black See-Through Saree

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa in the latest Instagram pictures, styled herself in a black see-through saree. The actress is ruling over hearts regularly with her bold style

Bhojpuri star Monalisa is a regular attention seeker of news headlines. Her regular picture updates keep her fans engaged with her. And yet again, the actress shared some jaw-dropping pictures in a black see-through saree. Monalisa’s style is majorly bold and bindaas. She doesn’t like to hesitate in terms of fashion, just like her new avatar. Read more to check out her pictures.

Monalisa’s New Avatar

Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa in the pictures wore a see-through netted saree paired with a slip, low neckline blouse. The diamond-embellished long earrings elevated her look. Her bold eye makeup, red lipstick, and beach-wavy hairstyle added to her glamorous look. In the first picture, the diva posed with a surreal face. Throughout the photographs, she beautifully flaunted her picturesque figure. In addition, her addaye simple were killer.

She captioned her post, “Attitude Haan.” After watching the new pictures, netizens couldn’t hold themselves, and they shared their opinion in the comments; a user wrote, “Hotttttt 🔥🥵❤️‍🔥.” “Patola 🖤💕,” commented the other. On the other hand, many users shared their fondness for emoticons. Monalisa has always been fiery, bold, and beautiful. Her charisma is just increasing day by day. The actress enjoys a huge fandom, with 5.3 million followers on her Instagram account. Her constant sharing of pictures and other updates keeps her fans engaged.

What are your thoughts on this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.