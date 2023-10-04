Movies | Celebrities

Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone's Coffee Break Pose From The Sets Of Fighter; Check Here

Pictures from the set of the film Fighter has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone enjoying a coffee break. Read to know more about this coffee break pose.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Oct,2023 15:00:30
This is an update from filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Fighter. The cast and crew of the film are presently shooting in Italy. Well, actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are in action, in the latest selfie from the set of the film being put up on social media. A report on the same had pictures put up by Bosco Martis, and this was written by indianexpress.com. We take reference from this story for our write-up on IWMBuzz.com.

The pictures had Hrithik and Deepika in a radiant mood, taking pictures during their coffee break.

Take a look at pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Report on Indianexpress

Deepika and Hrithik are shooting for song sequences in Italy for the film Fighter. A new selfie shared by Hrithik also featured Deepika, Siddharth and his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand, choreographer Bosco Martis, and a few others. The picture shows them enjoying coffee together, against a picturesque backdrop. Hrithik is dressed in a casual blue tee with a black hoodie, while Deepika wore a white bathrobe and black slippers. Another picture featuring Deepika has been shared on her fan pages on Instagram. The picture shows her with make-up on, once again dressed in a white bathrobe. A third picture showed Deepika on set, and was shared with the caption, “With the beautiful and talented @deepikapadukone 😘Looking forward to seeing you on the big screen 🎬.”

Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. It also has Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh in its cast.

Are you excited about this film Fighter? Tell us here.

