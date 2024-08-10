I am grateful that Khel Khel Mein happened: Diljot Chhabra

Actress Diljot Chhabra is extremely excited about her huge big-screen opportunity with the Akshay Kumar starrer film Khel Khel Mein. The film will be a comedy thriller that has a stellar cast. She has got richer in the experience of being part of the film. Diljot has been part of the TV show Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Says Diljot on her experience, “There have been a lot of good moments as it was a blast shooting with everyone. But I really enjoyed the climax scene which has the whole cast. I got to witness how the energy of every actor made the scene so much fun. Also Akshay sir as an actor is very spontaneous and it was so much fun just watching him being in his element.”

Talking about the importance of her character in the film, she avers, “Honestly when I heard the story and brief about my character, I was totally convinced that this will never go unnoticed. It’s a crucial turn in the film and Mudassar Aziz sir who is the director of the film had a clear vision about the character. So he made sure the character was rightly placed throughout.”

Khel Khel Mein is all set for release and Diljot cannot hide her excitement. “I am very excited. As actors, we dream about seeing ourselves on the big screen one day. It is a dream come true, I am just grateful and looking forward.”