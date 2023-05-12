ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy

Deepika Padukone was trapped in controversies due to her orange bikini in her recent hit film Pathaan. The actress finally broke her silence on the matter

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 May,2023 21:49:22
"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy

The elite actress Deepika Padukone often gets into controversies and faces backless from a political leader; however, she has never considered those remarks essential and chose to avoid them. In contrast, the actress appeared at the renowned Time magazine event. She shared her thoughts about the major controversies about the orange bikini in Pathaan, JNU (protests against citizenship law) and Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer Pathaan became a massive hit globally that grossed more than 500 crores at the domestic box office. However, before the movie was released, the political leader and others brutally trolled the actress. As the Indian Express reports, Deepika Padukone, in an interview with Time magazine, said, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it.”

The actress was trolled brutally when she stood with the JNU students in solidarity after they were attacked on campus following their Anti-CAA protests in 2020. On the other hand, she was also trolled and death threats by Rajputs for disrespecting their sentiments in the film Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone enjoys massive fandom all over the globe who has represented India at many prestigious places. In addition, her fashion and style keeps her buzzing in headlines. Some of her hit films includes Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and many others.

What is your reaction to this statement? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Ahead of Deepika Padukone's feature on the cover of TIME Magazine, fans trend #QueenDP at #1
Ahead of Deepika Padukone's feature on the cover of TIME Magazine, fans trend #QueenDP at #1
My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country" says Deepika Padukone who features on the cover of TIME Magazine!
My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country" says Deepika Padukone who features on the cover of TIME Magazine!
Major Throwback: On the occasion of 8 years of Piku, here's what Shoojit Sircar revealed about why Deepika Padukone is his favourite
Major Throwback: On the occasion of 8 years of Piku, here's what Shoojit Sircar revealed about why Deepika Padukone is his favourite
Deepika-Alia: Is there a cold war on call?
Deepika-Alia: Is there a cold war on call?
Revisiting Deepika Padukone’s Mother India, A.K.A Piku As It Turns 8
Revisiting Deepika Padukone’s Mother India, A.K.A Piku As It Turns 8
Deepika Padukone pours love on Alia Bhatt for her Met Gala debut, netizens say ‘stay away you witch’
Deepika Padukone pours love on Alia Bhatt for her Met Gala debut, netizens say ‘stay away you witch’
Latest Stories
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch
Watch: Anveshi Jain Mesmerizing Fans With Her Ethnicity
Watch: Anveshi Jain Mesmerizing Fans With Her Ethnicity
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her Stylist And Team; See Pic
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her Stylist And Team; See Pic
Ponniyin Selvan: Anushka Shetty was makers’ first choice for the role ‘Nandini’, deets inside
Ponniyin Selvan: Anushka Shetty was makers’ first choice for the role ‘Nandini’, deets inside
Nick Jonas was only 7 when Priyanka Chopra won Miss World Pageant, read
Nick Jonas was only 7 when Priyanka Chopra won Miss World Pageant, read
Ajay Devgn collaborates with Vikas Bahl for upcoming supernatural thriller, deets inside
Ajay Devgn collaborates with Vikas Bahl for upcoming supernatural thriller, deets inside
Read Latest News