"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy

Deepika Padukone was trapped in controversies due to her orange bikini in her recent hit film Pathaan. The actress finally broke her silence on the matter

The elite actress Deepika Padukone often gets into controversies and faces backless from a political leader; however, she has never considered those remarks essential and chose to avoid them. In contrast, the actress appeared at the renowned Time magazine event. She shared her thoughts about the major controversies about the orange bikini in Pathaan, JNU (protests against citizenship law) and Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer Pathaan became a massive hit globally that grossed more than 500 crores at the domestic box office. However, before the movie was released, the political leader and others brutally trolled the actress. As the Indian Express reports, Deepika Padukone, in an interview with Time magazine, said, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it.”

The actress was trolled brutally when she stood with the JNU students in solidarity after they were attacked on campus following their Anti-CAA protests in 2020. On the other hand, she was also trolled and death threats by Rajputs for disrespecting their sentiments in the film Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone enjoys massive fandom all over the globe who has represented India at many prestigious places. In addition, her fashion and style keeps her buzzing in headlines. Some of her hit films includes Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and many others.

