“I don’t want to be a sidekick anymore.”, Priyanka Chopra on turning down stereotypical roles in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, the talented Indian actor who gained international acclaim after her lead role in the US TV series "Quantico" in 2015, has undoubtedly carved a remarkable path in Hollywood. Read below

Priyanka Chopra, the talented Indian actor who gained international acclaim after her lead role in the US TV series “Quantico” in 2015, has undoubtedly carved a remarkable path in Hollywood. With each stride, Chopra’s Hollywood career has grown exponentially, proving her mettle as a versatile artist. This year, she took on the lead roles in both a romantic comedy and a web series, showcasing her ability to transcend stereotypes and embrace diverse characters.

Priyanka Chopra talks about turning down stereotypical roles

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Chopra shared her commitment to actively seeking out roles that defy traditional Indian stereotypes and avoid pigeonholing her based on her background. She emphasized the importance of representation and inclusion in Hollywood, recognizing the efforts of other trailblazing South Asian artists such as Simone Ashley, Mindy Kaling, and Deepika Padukone. Chopra envisioned a future where these artists become the “new normal,” revolutionizing the way South Asians are perceived on screen and setting the stage for the next generation of actors to follow. With her unwavering determination and advocacy for change, Priyanka Chopra continues to make waves and break barriers in Hollywood, inspiring others to challenge the status quo and embrace authentic representation.

She said, “In the last five years, there has been a big demand from actors who say, “I don’t want to be a sidekick anymore.” I know I did. I didn’t want to be one of the checks in the box that says we’ve made our cast diverse—that we have an Indian, an Asian, and so on. I didn’t want to have that. And I know a lot of my colleagues don’t want to do that.”

She added, “So I’ve taken many meetings where I’ve clearly told producers, “Don’t put me in stereotypical parts.” I don’t want to do it. I’m going to work hard for you because I know my damn job. I’ll come onto the set and do 10 percent more than what you asked for, or maybe even 20 percent. I will be better than anyone you’ve cast because I’m not afraid of working hard. It requires selling yourself.”