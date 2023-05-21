“I felt like a widow”, Priyanka Chopra on the death of her first celebrity crush Tupac Shakur

Priyanka recently participated in a candid interview with Grazia magazine, where she fearlessly answered ten questions. Where she revealed about her first celeb crush, For that read this article

Priyanka Chopra is generating buzz across multiple fronts, leaving no stone unturned to make an impact. From her highly anticipated spy-thriller series “Citadel” to her captivating appearance at this year’s Met Gala, the actress is leaving an indelible mark. Adding to her recent endeavours, Priyanka recently participated in a candid interview with Grazia magazine, where she fearlessly answered ten questions.

Providing insights into her favourite red carpet moment and the song that entices her onto the dance floor, the actress graciously shared intimate details with her devoted fans. Notably, one of the questions touched upon her “first celebrity crush,” adding an extra dose of nostalgia and intrigue to the conversation.

Priyanka Chopra on her ‘first celeb crush’

Talking about her first celeb crush, Peecee said, “Tupac Shakur was probably my first big celebrity crush. I may have worn black for 20 days after he died. Really, I felt like a widow. He was like my big crush when I was in 8th or 9th grade.” As quoted by NDTV.

When Priyanka was promoting Baywatch in 2017, she said she wanted to marry the rapper.

Who was Tupac Shakur?

Tupac Shakur, also known by his stage name 2Pac, was an influential American rapper, actor, and social activist. Born on June 16, 1971, in New York City, Tupac rose to prominence in the 1990s as one of the most prominent figures in the hip-hop industry. Known for his introspective lyrics, raw storytelling, and passionate delivery, Tupac addressed various social issues such as racism, violence, and inequality through his music.

His albums, including “Me Against the World” and “All Eyez on Me,” are considered classics in the genre.

Tupac’s life was tragically cut short when he was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, at the age of 25. Despite his untimely death, Tupac’s impact on music and popular culture remains significant, and he is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time.