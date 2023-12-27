In Photos: Disha Patani Looks ‘Too Hot’ In Blue Bikini

The undisputed queen of hearts, Disha Patani never misses a chance to rule over hearts with her sartorial choices wherever she goes. The diva recently jetted off for a much-needed vacation with her bestie, Mouni Roy. And now it seems the diva is on another vacation for New Year. Let’s take a look below.

Disha Patani Sizzling Vacation Photos

The Ek Villain Returns actress dropped photos from her vacation. In the images, the diva can be seen acing summer vacation vibes in a blue bikini. In one of the photos, she can be seen posing with Tiger Shroff’s sister, Kishu Shroff. On the other, Disha poses near the pool wearing a blue butterfly neckline bralette with a tie-knot bottom secured with a floral scarf.

Not only that but with the visuals, it also seems Disha Patani had a great Christmas. The moody lights, candles, and delicious breakfast completed her mood. In addition, the diva also enjoys wholesome dal, rice, potato vegetables, bhurji, and chapati. Sharing these photos, Disha Patani, in the caption, dropped a pink flower. With all the photos, it is clear that Disha is having a great time.

Disha Patani enjoys a massive fandom of 60.5 million followers on her Instagram handle. Her regular sharing of photos keeps her in the top buzz.

Did you like Disha Patani’s vacation dump? Drop your views in the comments box below.