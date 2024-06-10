In Photos: Kajal Aggarwal Looks Fierce In Stylish Golden Co-Ord Set

Kajal Aggarwal, a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry, is not just an actress but a trendsetter. Her unconventional design sense, showcased in her daily fashion choices, sets new trends. In her recent appearance, she has once again raised the fashion bar with her elegant golden co-ord outfit. Take a look at the photos below and get inspired by her unique style!

Kajal Aggarwal’s Golden Co-ord Set Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, Redefining the trend, the actress appeared in a gorgeous golden co-ord ensemble, exuding her ageless allure. She wore a golden sleeveless front button crop vest with an edgy pattern that was a fantastic fit for her. The V-neckline and unusual split hemline lent a stylish touch to her look. She finished her ensemble with a matching high-waisted flared bottom, complementing her swag. Take a look at the photos below and be captivated by her charm!

Kajal’s Elegant Appearance-

With her edgy jawline, stunning figure, and fierce attitude, Kajal Aggarwal never fails to captivate. This time, she opted for a middle-parted side strands low bun hairdo with a golden moon bun for a hint of funkiness. The rich brown eyeshadow and matte kajal emphasize her beautiful eyes and make her look furious. Her brownish-brown lips go well with her pop style. She chose a gold choker, earrings, and a ring to refine her look. With her sassy attitude and inner beauty, Kajal shines through in her striking poses.

