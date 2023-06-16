ADVERTISEMENT
In Pic: Priyanka Chopra enjoys a yum burger treat

A throwback picture of Priyanka Chopra with Anjula Acharia, showcases us the perks of good female friendships. The two can be seen celebrating Women’s Day together while enjoying a big yum burger treat together

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jun,2023 01:05:28
Get ready to be hit with a major dose of friendship goals as we take a delightful trip down memory lane with Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia! In a throwback picture that radiates pure joy, these fabulous ladies show us the true perks of good female friendships.

Priyanka Chopra-Anjula Acharia’s unseen pic

The snapshot captures a special Women’s Day celebration where the two are seen indulging in a mouthwatering treat – a big, juicy burger! As they savor every bite, their smiles light up the frame, showcasing the unbreakable bond between them. It’s a picture-perfect moment that reminds us all of the importance of celebrating each other and embracing the simple pleasures in life, like relishing a scrumptious burger in the company of an amazing friend. Priyanka and Anjula teach us that true friendships are built on love, laughter, and of course, shared delicious moments. Cheers to these incredible ladies and the magic of unforgettable friendships!

Sharing the picture, Anjula wrote, “Happy international women’s day!!! #burgersnotboys here’s to a woman who made me run faster, see sharper and laugh harder!! @priyankachopra a global icon who never ceases to amaze me!”

Here take a look at the adorable picture-

Do you think female friendship are the best thing can ever happen? Do you feel it empowers women out there? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

