In Pic: Priyanka Chopra enjoys a yum burger treat

Get ready to be hit with a major dose of friendship goals as we take a delightful trip down memory lane with Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia! In a throwback picture that radiates pure joy, these fabulous ladies show us the true perks of good female friendships.

Priyanka Chopra-Anjula Acharia’s unseen pic

The snapshot captures a special Women’s Day celebration where the two are seen indulging in a mouthwatering treat – a big, juicy burger! As they savor every bite, their smiles light up the frame, showcasing the unbreakable bond between them. It’s a picture-perfect moment that reminds us all of the importance of celebrating each other and embracing the simple pleasures in life, like relishing a scrumptious burger in the company of an amazing friend. Priyanka and Anjula teach us that true friendships are built on love, laughter, and of course, shared delicious moments. Cheers to these incredible ladies and the magic of unforgettable friendships!

Sharing the picture, Anjula wrote, “Happy international women’s day!!! #burgersnotboys here’s to a woman who made me run faster, see sharper and laugh harder!! @priyankachopra a global icon who never ceases to amaze me!”

Here take a look at the adorable picture-

