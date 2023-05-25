In Pic: Shruti Haasan is back in London

Shruti Haasan shares a swagger moment in her swanky expensive car as she returns to London. The diva looked stunning in her all-black avatar, giving right up goals. Check out below-

Shruti Haasan is back in London again. The popular south actress who has captivated all of us with her strong acting prowess and vocal articulation too, is giving us some mandatory fashion goals in black casuals. The diva, who remains quite active on social media handle, has taken it to her Instagram handle to share a picture looking all preppy in black.

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in black

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram stories to share a set of pictures on her social media handle, as she comes back to London again, all decked up in black. She shared a candid moment, as she rides her swanky expensive car. The diva looked classy in her black leather jacket that she topped on her casual black t-shirt. She rounded it off with no makeup on.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Back to my London” along with love heart emoji. Check it out below-

Work Front

Shruti Haasan initidated her acting debut in 2009 with the Bollywood film “Luck.” She gained recognition for her performances in Tamil films like “7aum Arivu,” “Gabbar Singh,” and “Vedalam.” Some of her notable Telugu films include “Oh My Friend,” “Balupu,” and “Srimanthudu.” In the Hindi film industry, she has appeared in movies like “Ramaiya Vastavaiya” and “Welcome Back.”

Apart from acting, Shruti Haasan is also a talented singer and has lent her voice to several songs in various languages. She has also pursued a career in music, releasing her own music albums and performing in live concerts.