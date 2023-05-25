ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

In Pic: Shruti Haasan is back in London

Shruti Haasan shares a swagger moment in her swanky expensive car as she returns to London. The diva looked stunning in her all-black avatar, giving right up goals. Check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 07:45:27
In Pic: Shruti Haasan is back in London

Shruti Haasan is back in London again. The popular south actress who has captivated all of us with her strong acting prowess and vocal articulation too, is giving us some mandatory fashion goals in black casuals. The diva, who remains quite active on social media handle, has taken it to her Instagram handle to share a picture looking all preppy in black.

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in black

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram stories to share a set of pictures on her social media handle, as she comes back to London again, all decked up in black. She shared a candid moment, as she rides her swanky expensive car. The diva looked classy in her black leather jacket that she topped on her casual black t-shirt. She rounded it off with no makeup on.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Back to my London” along with love heart emoji. Check it out below-

In Pic: Shruti Haasan is back in London 809962

Work Front

Shruti Haasan initidated her acting debut in 2009 with the Bollywood film “Luck.” She gained recognition for her performances in Tamil films like “7aum Arivu,” “Gabbar Singh,” and “Vedalam.” Some of her notable Telugu films include “Oh My Friend,” “Balupu,” and “Srimanthudu.” In the Hindi film industry, she has appeared in movies like “Ramaiya Vastavaiya” and “Welcome Back.”

Apart from acting, Shruti Haasan is also a talented singer and has lent her voice to several songs in various languages. She has also pursued a career in music, releasing her own music albums and performing in live concerts.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Shruti Haasan is a goth flower child, see pics
Shruti Haasan is a goth flower child, see pics
Shruti Haasan Wows Kapil Sharma With Her Vocals; Watch
Shruti Haasan Wows Kapil Sharma With Her Vocals; Watch
Shruti Haasan’s Goth fashion is so darn hot, see pics
Shruti Haasan’s Goth fashion is so darn hot, see pics
Why is Shruti Haasan hyper sensitive to weather changes?
Why is Shruti Haasan hyper sensitive to weather changes?
Shruti Haasan Fires Up In Red Shimmers, Fans In Awe
Shruti Haasan Fires Up In Red Shimmers, Fans In Awe
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Food Cravings In London
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Food Cravings In London
Latest Stories
“I gave a second chance to cupid”, Munmun Dutta is in love again
“I gave a second chance to cupid”, Munmun Dutta is in love again
So Adorable: Hansika Motwani shares unseen childhood picture, check out
So Adorable: Hansika Motwani shares unseen childhood picture, check out
Rakul Preet Singh gets summer ready with yum ice-cream bon bons
Rakul Preet Singh gets summer ready with yum ice-cream bon bons
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam wins prestigious awards at New York International Film Festival
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam wins prestigious awards at New York International Film Festival
Malavika Mohanan is the dreamy damsel in gold saree, see pic
Malavika Mohanan is the dreamy damsel in gold saree, see pic
Scoop: Parineeti Chopra all set to grace Delhi Times Fashion Week
Scoop: Parineeti Chopra all set to grace Delhi Times Fashion Week
Read Latest News