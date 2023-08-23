In Pic: Varun Dhawan sets internet ablaze as his chiselled abs

Varun Dhawan, the Bollywood sensation celebrated for his impressive physique, has once again set the internet abuzz. Known for his dedication to fitness and maintaining a well-toned body, the “Jugjugg Jeeyo” actor recently treated his fans with some tantalizing behind-the-scenes photographs.

In these snapshots, Dhawan can be seen masterfully taking mirror selfies, proudly flaunting his eight-pack abs. Alongside the pictures, he playfully quipped, “Some BTS. P.s. – don’t have this shape now but will get there.”

Actress Bhumi Pednekar commented with a playful “Juno,” while director Punit Malhotra chimed in, saying, “It’s there!! I felt it two days ago (smiling emoji).” Adding to the fun, even Aleksandar Alex Ilic, rumoured to be dating Disha Patani, couldn’t help but admire Varun’s body, leaving a trail of fire emojis in the comment section.

Have a look-

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in “Bawaal” alongside Janhvi Kapoor and starred in Amar Kaushik’s “Bhediya” alongside Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and more. Whether he’s dazzling us with his acting chops or teasing us with his fitness journey, Varun Dhawan continues to be a beloved figure in Bollywood.

He made his acting debut with “Student of the Year” in 2012 and has since appeared starting from like “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” to intense dramas such as “October.” He has also showcased his dancing skills in movies like “ABCD 2.” Varun’s remarkable performances in films like “Sui Dhaaga,” “Judwaa 2,” and “Dilwale” have garnered him a massive fan following. His upcoming projects include “Bhediya,” “Jugjugg Jeeyo,” and “Rannbhoomi,” ensuring that audiences can look forward to more captivating performances from this talented actor.