ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree

Akshara Singh is a heartthrob diva who never leaves a chance to slay with her magical avatar in a green saree in her latest Instagram pictures. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Aug,2023 22:05:30
In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree 843653

The beauty Akshara Singh is looking gorgeous and magical in the latest photo dump. The versatile diva recently shared beautiful pictures on her social media handle, transporting her fans to a fairy tale realm. She embraced ethnicity in a green saree with beautiful prints in the latest pictures, transforming her look into a magical avatar.

Akshara Singh’s Magical Look In Pictures.

Akshara has impeccable fashion taste, and her choices exude gorgeousness and elegance. With her ethereal green saree, she is magically stealing the show. The artistic prints on the cotton saree add a touch of sophistication, making her look like she is a beauty from Green Land.

The diva paired the green saree with a contrasting black blouse that caught our attention. Her long half-secured curls further enhance her dreamy look. Akshara accessorized her look with an oxidized choker, earrings, nose rings, and black bangles. Her minimalistic makeup and blushed cheeks elevate her magical glam.

In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree 843649

In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree 843650

In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree 843651

With this set of pictures, Akshara made hearts flutter with her green gorgeousness in the simple, comfy, and classy drape. The diva aced her six-yard style in the magical look. The diva enjoys a huge fandom on her social media handle and keeps her fans entertained with her pictures, videos, and updates.

Did you like Akshara Singh’s magical look? Please drop your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Akshara Singh Takes Blessings From Mahadev; Inspires Fans 842985
Akshara Singh Takes Blessings From Mahadev; Inspires Fans
Dream Girl: Akshara Singh blooms with allure in pink saree, watch 842725
Dream Girl: Akshara Singh blooms with allure in pink saree, watch
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh 840752
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh
Akshara Singh's 'Akshara Bum' Creates New Record; Check Out 840335
Akshara Singh’s ‘Akshara Bum’ Creates New Record; Check Out
Akshara Singh gives her couture a desi twirl, watch video 839163
Akshara Singh gives her couture a desi twirl, watch video
Akshara Singh Turns 'Dhakad' In New Avatar, Rides A Bullet In Saree 838198
Akshara Singh Turns ‘Dhakad’ In New Avatar, Rides A Bullet In Saree
Latest Stories
Aashika Bhatia keeps it bold n casual in her streetstyle, see pics 843680
Aashika Bhatia keeps it bold n casual in her streetstyle, see pics
Lights, Camera, Dance: Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana's Unforgettable Encounter! 843688
Lights, Camera, Dance: Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Unforgettable Encounter!
Jessica Alba Epitomises Strong Woman Vibes In Tangerine Dress, Sneak Peek 843632
Jessica Alba Epitomises Strong Woman Vibes In Tangerine Dress, Sneak Peek
The fourth single 'Sabr E Dil Toote' from Kushi has arrived to set the right tone for your emotions! Out Now! 843674
The fourth single ‘Sabr E Dil Toote’ from Kushi has arrived to set the right tone for your emotions! Out Now!
TMKOC star Raj Anadkat goes on a day out in an autorickshaw, see viral pics 843670
TMKOC star Raj Anadkat goes on a day out in an autorickshaw, see viral pics
Ishan Kishan Looks Swanky In His New Hairstyle; Take A Look 843578
Ishan Kishan Looks Swanky In His New Hairstyle; Take A Look
Read Latest News