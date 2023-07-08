ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Akshara Singh Sparkles In Golden Mini Dress

Akshara Singh is a Bhojpuri diva in the entertainment world. The diva, with her glamorous look in gold, is winning hearts. Let's check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Jul,2023 17:30:56
In Pics: Akshara Singh Sparkles In Golden Mini Dress

Akshara Singh is a well-known performing artist in the Bhojpuri cinema. Her acting prowess helped her carve her niche and create a strong impact. At the same time, her social media is a buffet of her charismatic pictures and videos. And yet again, the actress in her latest Instagram dump is sparkling in shine. Let’s check it out.

Akshara Singh’s Sparkling Look

In the shared pictures, Akshara appeared glamorous in a sparkling look. She wore a gold-embellished sparkling mini dress with fringy detailing. Her gold avatar looked captivating. She styled her look with a sleek high ponytail, dewy makeup, and nude lips. The dramatic makeup on her face added to her glam.

Akshara Singh flaunted her flexibility and figure throughout her striking poses. In the first picture, she posed, defining her toned legs and jawline. In the next click, she tried to slay with her mesmerizing Aadaye. And lastly, her beautiful smile made the picture look adorable. The diva captioned her post, “Kolkatta, you were fantastic!!
It was my utmost pleasure performing for my extended family, Captain Steel enjoyed every bit of it…
I hope to see you guys very, very soon….(with a red heart and hugging emoji).” The diva undoubtedly looked stunning in a golden outfit.

In Pics: Akshara Singh Sparkles In Golden Mini Dress 832042

In Pics: Akshara Singh Sparkles In Golden Mini Dress 832043

In Pics: Akshara Singh Sparkles In Golden Mini Dress 832044

Did you like Akshara Singh’s new avatar in gold? Please share your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

