Disha Patani can never fail to drip with hotness! Time and again, the actress has put up style to edge and here’s how. The actress is an active Instagram user. She has often treated her fans with spectacular moments from her bold photoshoot. And here again, the diva has dripped with nothing but hotness in latest pictures.

The Ek Villain Returns actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her latest candid photoshoot. The diva can be seen in a halter neck black bodycon. Flaunting her smooth back in the pictures, Disha left us enticed. The diva decked it up with bold eye makeup look, keeping her kohl deep and dark. The actress rounded it off with pink plump lips and curly hairbun. The actress sharing the pictures on her Instagram, captioned them with penguin emoji.

Here take a look-

Disha Patani is known for her fitness regime. The actress maintains a strict workout routine to keep herself in shape. Her workout videos and pictures on her Instagram always keep us spectacled. And these above pictures already showcase us the hardwork that she puts in every day.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the movie EK Villain Returns. The movie also featured John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha of course. The movie however, didn’t do well at the box office. As of now, the actress has got other big-budget movies on the line-up, like, Project K, Yodha, Suriya42, KTina and more.