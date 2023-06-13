ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal in stylish stilletos, a visual delight

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal are four individuals who always get a lot of love and attention from the masses and we love it. This time, it is our golden opportunity to showcase them with love as we admire them in stylish stilletos

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
13 Jun,2023 16:47:26
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal in stylish stilletos, a visual delight

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal are four of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry and we love them for all the right reasons. All four of them have successfully managed to create their niche in the entertainment space courtesy of their hard work and efforts and well, that’s exactly why, we are loving them for real in the true and genuine sense of the term. While both Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon have had a fantastic career in the Hindi entertainment industry for the longest time, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal started growing and getting bigger and better with time and experience. All of them have got a humongous fan following and we love it totally.

Let’s check out how the likes of Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal shine in stunning stilletos:

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal, all four of them have got stunning personalities that makes them look good and nice in quite literally any outfit of their choice. Well, no look is really complete without the perfect footwear, ain’t it? Well, that’s exactly why, we are here today to give you all a serious visual delight with their amazing and suave stilletos footwear fashion and well, we are truly loving it for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and admire them for the same? Here you go –

In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal in stylish stilletos, a visual delight 815288

In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal in stylish stilletos, a visual delight 815289

In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal in stylish stilletos, a visual delight 815290

In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal in stylish stilletos, a visual delight 815291

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Aren’t you all loving it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kriti Sanon’s super cute and adorable post dedicated to mother wins hearts
Kriti Sanon’s super cute and adorable post dedicated to mother wins hearts
Is Adipurush Already A Blockbuster?
Is Adipurush Already A Blockbuster?
Nora Fatehi’s fiery floral moment at IIFA leaves fans stunned
Nora Fatehi’s fiery floral moment at IIFA leaves fans stunned
Nora Fatehi collaborates with Prabhu Deva, deets inside
Nora Fatehi collaborates with Prabhu Deva, deets inside
Nora Fatehi reveals special secrets of her shimmery sensuous outfit, watch full video
Nora Fatehi reveals special secrets of her shimmery sensuous outfit, watch full video
Kriti Sanon’s beautiful smile is worth a million dollars
Kriti Sanon’s beautiful smile is worth a million dollars
Latest Stories
Mouni Roy’s heart-warming birthday wish for her ‘beautiful ninja warrior’ Disha Patani
Mouni Roy’s heart-warming birthday wish for her ‘beautiful ninja warrior’ Disha Patani
Vaidehi Nair to play the epitome of beauty, Rohini in Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Vaidehi Nair to play the epitome of beauty, Rohini in Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot wins cooking competition
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot wins cooking competition
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan struggles to reach Elahi on her wedding day
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan struggles to reach Elahi on her wedding day
I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new Ruhaan’s comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada
I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new Ruhaan’s comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada
Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Read Latest News