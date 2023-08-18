ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Kriti Sanon kickstarts shooting for ‘Do Patti’, drops candid moments with Kajol

Kriti expressed her eagerness as she wrote, "DO PATTI begins...! This project is ready to soar high! I seek all your love and blessings!" A heartwarming touch came in the form of a postscript, where Kriti conveyed her longing for her sister, Nupur Sanon

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Aug,2023 23:30:10
The spotlight is on Kriti Sanon as her maiden production venture, “Do Patti,” kicked off its filming today. Apart from being the producer, Kriti is also a significant part of the project. The Bollywood actress shared an exciting update on her Instagram profile, giving fans a sneak peek into the project’s commencement.

In a photo shared by Kriti, she can be seen alongside renowned actress Kajol and accomplished writer Kanika Dhillon. The snapshot captures Kriti flashing victory signs, exuding enthusiasm for the journey ahead. Further treating her followers, Kriti posted another snapshot featuring her parents, radiating a sense of togetherness and shared excitement.

Taking to the caption, Kriti expressed her eagerness as she wrote, “DO PATTI begins…! This project is ready to soar high! I seek all your love and blessings!” A heartwarming touch came in the form of a postscript, where Kriti conveyed her longing for her sister, Nupur Sanon. As the cameras start rolling for “Do Patti,” fans and well-wishers are undoubtedly intrigued by this new step in Kriti Sanon’s career, eagerly awaiting more glimpses of this promising project.

In Pics: Kriti Sanon kickstarts shooting for ‘Do Patti’, drops candid moments with Kajol 844013

In Pics: Kriti Sanon kickstarts shooting for ‘Do Patti’, drops candid moments with Kajol 844014

Kriti’s recent venture

In July, Kriti Sanon launched her very own production house, Blue Butterfly Films. Soon after, she unveiled her project “Do Patti,” expressing her thrill to collaborate with three strong, inspiring women: Monica, Kajol, and Kanika Dhillon. She highlighted the perfect platform of Netflix for this story and shared her excitement to reunite with Kajol after 8 years. Kriti also praised Kanika’s writing and mentioned that this venture marked her first co-production. With a promise of an exhilarating and heartfelt experience, she concluded that “Do Patti” holds a special place for Blue Butterfly Films.

