In Pics: Malavika Mohanan's Never-Ending Affair With Kasavu Silk Saree

Malavika Mohanan, the ethereal beauty in the South entertainment world, exudes a mesmerizing aura with her alluring fashion sense when it comes to traditional attire. With her stunning fashion book, she knows to carry off traditional wear effortlessly; she leaves the viewers in awe of her captivating avatar as she combines elegance and ethnicity with simplicity.

Malavika Mohanan’s Never-Ending Affair With Kasavu Silk Saree

This time, Malavika couldn’t resist from expressing her never-ending affair with the traditional flair, the Kasavu silk saree. In the recent pictures that are doing rounds on the internet, the actress elegantly embraced the traditional woven pure gold or copper thread Kasavu silk saree. With the matching blouse, she adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the ethnic appearance.

But wait, there is more to this mesmerizing look, as she teamed up her dreamy look with long gold jhumkas, a pendant chain, bangles, and bindi. Her basic eye makeup blushed cheeks, and nude lips rounded her over-glam with the help of her makeup artist Aquamarine Jewellery. To add a pinch of glamour with the messy braided hairstyle, she adorned her hair with gajras styled by Sanky Evrus.

With the series of pictures, one can witness Malavika’s mesmerizing Kasavu silk elegance in the traditional look. Kasavu silk saree is a symbol of tradition and culture, especially in Kerala. It is an integral part of occasions and ceremonies.

