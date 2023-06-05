ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra graces Beyonce concert with mother Madhu Chopra

The Citadel star graced our social media feeds on Sunday night with a delightful collection of behind-the-scenes photos from the Beyonce concert. And it followed by a glimpse of the ‘main girls’ in her life

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Jun,2023 17:30:21
Priyanka Chopra is unquestionably living her best life, and her Instagram timeline serves as undeniable evidence. Just a day following her attendance at singer Beyonce’s much-anticipated concert in London, the Citadel star graced our social media feeds on Sunday night with a delightful collection of behind-the-scenes photos from the event.

Priyanka Chopra’s photoseries from Beyonce concert

In the first image, Priyanka Chopra effortlessly poses alongside her mother Madhu Chopra and her dear friend Tamanna Dutt, all elegantly clad in black attire. However, it is Priyanka Chopra who undeniably steals the spotlight with her stunning high-slit dress. In addition to sharing captivating visuals and videos from the concert, the talented actress also delighted her fans with a brief clip of Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, showcasing her talents during the Renaissance World Tour. Among the array of enchanting moments captured, one particular frame shines as our personal favorite, capturing the embrace and affectionate kiss shared by Hollywood luminary Salma Hayek and Priyanka’s beloved mother, Madhu Chopra.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I dream it, I work hard. I grind ’til I own it, I twirl on them haters – Beyoncé Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls❤️ @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation #blueivy was amazing 🤩 dancers we’re 🔥 😘Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby #renaissanceworldtour”

