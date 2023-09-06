In Pics: Rashmika Mandanna gives traditional flair in embellished golden saree

Rashmika Mandanna, the Pushpa actress, recently graced her friend’s wedding ceremony and left everyone awestruck with her sheer yellow saree ensemble. Scroll below to read on as we decode her look.

The actress looked nothing short of spectacular in this vibrant outfit, radiating pure elegance. Her saree was a sunshine-yellow masterpiece, perfectly complemented by a matching blouse that showcased her impeccable fashion sense.

But it wasn’t just the outfit that stole the show; Rashmika’s long, sleek hair added an extra dose of glamour to her overall look. She kept her makeup minimal, opting for a sleek and laminated eyebrow style that accentuated her natural beauty. It’s safe to say that she effortlessly rocked the classic Indian saree look, proving that simplicity can be incredibly stylish.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika shared these beautiful snapshots from the wedding, capturing the joyous moments of her friend Sai’s special day. In her heartfelt caption, she revealed the deep bond she shares with Sai and his family, spanning nearly six to seven years. As she witnessed her dear friend take the plunge into marital bliss, she couldn’t help but express her happiness and pride in seeing the people she holds close to her heart grow into extraordinary individuals.

In her signature charming style, Rashmika playfully admitted that she still can’t quite believe that Sai is now a married man. Her infectious excitement and warm wishes radiated through her message as she congratulated Sai and his bride, Preethi. It’s evident that Rashmika Mandanna’s heart is filled with blessings and well-wishes for this newlywed couple, and she wished them a lifetime filled with happiness.