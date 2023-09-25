Infuse your wardrobe with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon’s sharara sets

If you’ve ever dreamed of infusing your wardrobe with the ethereal elegance of Bollywood’s leading ladies, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Kriti Sanon, then get ready to twirl in style! These divas have set the fashion scene on fire with their mesmerizing sharara sets that are a perfect blend of traditional charm and contemporary flair. Whether you’re attending a wedding, a festive celebration, or just want to channel your inner Bollywood star, these celebrity-inspired sharara sets are the ultimate choice to make heads turn and hearts swoon. So, let’s dive into the world of fashion, glamour, and irresistible sharara sets that are bound to elevate your style game to a whole new level!

Alia Bhatt’s Ivory Elegance:

Alia Bhatt graced the fashion scene in an exquisite ivory ensemble by designer Anita Dongre. Her khadi kurta, adorned with delicate floral motifs and dainty shoulder straps, exuded an air of understated elegance. The focal point of her outfit was the tulle sharara, intricately embroidered to match the kurta’s charm. Alia’s choice of powder blue jhumkas added a refreshing pop of colour to her all-white attire, while a pair of silver Kolahpuris by Aprajita Toor completed her look. With her center-parted hair cascading in soft waves and a bold red lip, she effortlessly combined simplicity with sophistication.

Deepika Padukone’s Regal Affair:

Deepika Padukone made a striking statement in her regal sharara ensemble, exuding an air of royalty. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her outfit boasted intricate golden embroidery, adorning the blouse, neck, hem, and sleeves. Complementing this opulent attire were golden earrings by Tanishq. While the sharara featured a charming dotted pattern, the dupatta added an element of grace to the ensemble. Deepika’s makeup, courtesy of Shraddha Naik, emphasized her eyes and face with winged liner, a nude lip shade, and soft, radiant hues. Her high ponytail, crafted by hairstylist Amit Thakur, rounded off the look, striking a perfect balance between golden opulence and minimalist chic.

Kriti Sanon’s Mirror-Work Marvel:

Kriti Sanon captivated all with her mirror-work sharara by Seema Gujral, radiating a fairytale-like charm. This ensemble featured a dazzling mirror top with spaghetti straps, paired with ice grey bottoms intricately embroidered with floral motifs. The delicate sheer, embroidered dupatta completed the ensemble, creating a dreamy silhouette. Kriti’s hair, beautifully braided on both sides and pinned back, flowed into soft, natural waves. Her makeup palette embraced simplicity with a light pink lip and bronze eyeshadow, while diamond bangles and a statement ring added a touch of glamour. In the scorching Rajasthan sun, Kriti’s look was nothing short of a mirage of elegance and grace.

Recreating the Celebrity Sharara Looks with Your Personal Flair:

To recreate Alia Bhatt’s ivory elegance, opt for a khadi kurta with subtle floral embroidery and skinny shoulder straps. Pair it with a tulle sharara in a harmonious colour palette. Don’t forget to add your personal touch with statement accessories and footwear that resonate with your style.

For Deepika Padukone’s regal affair, seek an intricately embroidered sharara set in rich, royal hues. Embrace golden accents and elegant jewellery to capture the essence of opulence. A high ponytail and radiant makeup will complete the look with finesse.

To channel Kriti Sanon’s mirror-work marvel, invest in a mirror-adorned sharara set with intricate embroidery. Keep your hair naturally wavy and opt for a soft makeup palette. Accessorize with diamond jewellery and let the ensemble speak for itself.

Occasions to Flaunt Your Recreated Sharara Looks

Elegant Evening Soiree: Alia Bhatt’s ivory ensemble is perfect for a sophisticated evening gathering. It strikes a balance between simplicity and charm, making it an ideal choice for cocktail parties or upscale dinners.

Regal Wedding Reception: Deepika Padukone’s regal sharara is tailor-made for a grand wedding reception. Its opulent embroidery and golden accents will make you the centre of attention as you celebrate in style.

Dreamy Destination Wedding: Kriti Sanon’s mirror-work Gharara set is ideal for a destination wedding. Its ethereal appeal captures the essence of a fairytale, making it a perfect choice for beach or palace weddings.

Why Sharara Sets are Millennials’ Favourites

Sharara sets have made a remarkable comeback in recent years, captivating millennials with their timeless charm. One cannot forget Kareena Kapoor’s iconic sharara moment in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” which revived the trend. Millennials adore sharara sets for their versatility and fusion of tradition with modernity. These ensembles offer the freedom to experiment with different styles, from simple and elegant to opulent and regal, making them the go-to choose for today’s fashion enthusiasts. Just like Kareena Kapoor’s character, Poo, in the iconic movie, millennials love sharara sets for their ability to make a statement and leave a lasting impression in the world of fashion.