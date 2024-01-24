Inside Ananya Panday’s Paris trip, see photos

Ananya Panday‘s Paris escapade was not just about sightseeing; it was a delightful mix of work and fashion. The young Bollywood sensation marked her international runway debut at the prestigious Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week. The actress shared a glamorous OOTD post from the event, showcasing her style and elegance as she graced the international fashion stage.

Charming Moments by the Eiffel Tower

In true Parisian fashion, Ananya Panday captured the iconic Eiffel Tower as the backdrop to a stunning selfie. The carousel post on her Instagram profile offered glimpses of her brief but memorable visit to the City of Lights. From corner cafes to the magnificent architecture, Ananya shared candid clicks that encapsulated the essence of her time in Paris.

Indulging in Culinary Delights

Ananya Panday didn’t miss the chance to savour the culinary delights of Paris. The actress treated herself to some authentic Parisian cuisine, indulging in pizza and pasta. Her Instagram post documented not only her fashion-forward moments but also her gastronomic adventures, providing followers with a taste of her Parisian experience.

From Elevator Selfies to Dessert Delights

Ananya Panday’s social media chronicles from Paris included more than just fashion and food. The actress shared an elevator selfie, capturing the essence of her stay in the city. Additionally, she offered a glimpse of a delectable dessert, showcasing the sweet side of her Parisian journey. Each click was a moment frozen in time, allowing fans to vicariously experience the charm and glamour of Paris through Ananya’s lens.

Ananya summed up her whirlwind trip, stating, “Paris for a quick minute.”