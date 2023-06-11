Inside Disha Patani’s morning workout scenes

When it comes to fitness and style, Disha Patani is a force to be reckoned with. The Baaghi 2 actress not only leaves us in awe with her impeccable acting skills but also sets major fitness goals with her enviable physique. Disha’s dedication to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle shines through in her choice of athleisure outfits, which perfectly blend comfort and fashion.

Disha Patani drops mirror selfie from gym

Whether she’s spotted in vibrant leggings, trendy sports bras, or effortlessly cool tracksuits, Disha knows how to rock the athleisure trend with her own unique flair. Her looks exude a sense of confidence and effortless charm, making her a true style icon in the fitness world. From her flawless gym selfies to her stunning red carpet appearances, Disha Patani proves time and again that she is the epitome of fitness and style. So, get ready to be inspired and embrace the athleisure trend as you channel your inner Disha Patani and slay your fitness game in style!

Speaking of her athleisure quotient, the actress can be seen wearing a maroon red body-skimming top that she teamed with black skimming leggings. She clicked a beautiful mirror selfie in the gym.

Check it out-

Work Front

Disha Patani shot to fame with her terrific job as an actor in the well-acclaimed movie MS Dhoni. The movie also starred Sushant Singh Rajput. She soon earned a foothold in the industry. She was last seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham.