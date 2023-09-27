Movies | Celebrities

Inside Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Parisian flair [Photos]

Khushi Kapoor just unleashed a Parisian fashion whirlwind! In her latest Instagram post, she dropped a style bomb that left her fans in absolute awe. While that, Janhvi Kapoor had a blast exploring Paris

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Sep,2023 18:30:37
Brace yourselves fashionistas, because Khushi Kapoor just unleashed a Parisian fashion whirlwind! In her latest Instagram post, she dropped a style bomb that left her fans in absolute awe. What was she up to? Oh, just casually attending the Dior runway show, no big deal! But here’s where it gets seriously chic: Khushi donned a white monochrome dress that oozed sophistication from every thread. The fitted bodice highlighted her curves, while the flared lower half added a touch of drama that would make even the Eiffel Tower do a double take.

But that’s not all, folks! Khushi brought her A-game to accessorizing. She threw a curveball by colour-blocking her ensemble with a mini black bag and black heels. The result? Pure Parisian perfection. Her hair was swept up in a chic bun, and her eye makeup was so sharp, it could cut through the fashion chatter. If Paris had a fashion queen, it would be none other than Khushi Kapoor. She didn’t just attend the Dior show; she practically stole the spotlight and took it on a fashionable joyride around the Seine!

Janhvi Kapoor’s Parisian Adventure:

While Khushi Kapoor was setting the fashion scene ablaze, her sister Janhvi Kapoor was soaking in the magic of Paris. Janhvi’s Paris diary reads like a page ripped from a fairytale. Imagine her, basking under the sun at the picturesque Parisian beaches, her laughter harmonizing with the gentle lapping of the waves. Then, picture her strolling through streets steeped in history and adorned with art that could steal your breath away. For Janhvi, every corner of Paris was a canvas, and she was the artist of her own adventure.

From the city’s cobblestone streets to its iconic landmarks, Paris became her playground. The Louvre? Check. The Notre-Dame Cathedral? Check. The Champs-Élysées? Check. Every moment in Paris is a memory etched in the heart.

Paris, with its timeless beauty and captivating history, proved to be the perfect backdrop for Janhvi’s escapade. The city whispered tales of romance and whispered secrets of artistry in her ear, and she danced to its enchanting tune.

So, while Khushi Kapoor was turning heads at the Dior runway show, Janhvi Kapoor was authoring her own story amidst the breathtaking beauty of Paris. Together, they infused Bollywood glamour into the very heart of the City of Light, leaving the rest of us dreaming of our own Parisian escapades. Paris was never the same after the Kapoors came to town, and neither were we.

