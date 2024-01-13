Inside Kartik Aaryan’s ‘midnight musings’

Kartik Aaryan shared a candid and endearing snapshot on his social media, offering a peek into his ‘midnight musings.’ The Bollywood heartthrob showcased a delightful blend of cute and effortlessly stylish in the photo. Donning a mustard-hued jacket over a crisp white t-shirt paired with classic denim jeans, Kartik exuded a casual yet fashionable charm.

The actor’s messy hairdo and well-maintained stubble added an intriguing touch to the overall look, reflecting a spontaneous and carefree vibe. With a mischievous smirk on his face, Kartik struck a pose that perfectly captured the essence of his ‘midnight musings.’

Accompanying the snapshot was his witty caption, “Lambe baal miss toh karta hu main bhi #midnightmusings,” expressing a playful longing for his longer hair. Kartik’s ability to effortlessly blend humor with style resonated with fans, creating a relatable and lighthearted moment in the realm of his social media. As Kartik Aaryan continues to engage his audience with such candid glimpses into his life, fans eagerly await the next charming chapter of his ‘midnight musings.’

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Switching gears to Kartik Aaryan’s professional front, the actor is currently immersed in his upcoming ventures. Presently engrossed in the shooting schedule of ‘Chandu Champion,’ a film directed by Kabir Khan, Kartik is set to bring to life the remarkable true story of an unwavering sportsman. In this cinematic journey, Kartik steps into the character of Chandu, portraying the athlete’s unyielding spirit.

This collaboration with Kabir Khan marks a significant milestone for Kartik, adding a compelling dimension to his repertoire. Simultaneously, on his birthday, the actor surprised fans by revealing a new project in the pipeline with none other than Karan Johar. The untitled film, directed by Sandeep Modi, is slated for release on August 15, 2025. Kartik Aaryan’s dynamic involvement in diverse projects reflects his commitment to exploring multifaceted roles and collaborating with acclaimed directors, promising an exciting cinematic journey ahead.