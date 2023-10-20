Movies | Celebrities

Inside Malavika Mohanan & Aditya's 'sibling day out' in London, Check out photos

Malavika Mohanan, the talented Indian actress, recently shared a delightful glimpse of her sibling adventure in London. Check out photos below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Oct,2023
Credit: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan, the talented Indian actress, recently shared a delightful glimpse of her sibling adventure in London. The pictures she posted show her and her brother Aditya enjoying some quality time in one of their favorite cities.

Malavika expressed her joy, saying, “Finally got to spend some quality time with my little 🐒 in one of our favorite cities! ♥️” They were guests at a charming Airbnb, and she thanked Airbnb for the wonderful experience, adding, “We loved every minute of it.”

Check out photos here:

The pictures revealed the sibling duo having an absolute blast in the UK. From cozy outings to savoring delicious food and exploring the city, Malavika and Aditya truly set some remarkable sibling goals. It’s a heartwarming reminder of the special bond that siblings share and the joy of exploring new places together.

Malavika Mohanan’s acting journey

Her foray into the film industry began with Malayalam cinema. In 2013, she made her acting debut with the Malayalam film “Pattam Pole,” directed by renowned filmmaker Alagappan. Malavika’s performance received praise for its freshness and authenticity, hinting at the promising career that lay ahead.

Malavika’s acting journey took a significant turn when she was cast in Majid Majidi’s internationally acclaimed film, “Beyond the Clouds,” in 2017. This marked her entry into the world of Indian and international cinema. Her portrayal of the character Tara, a resilient young woman from Mumbai’s slums, was widely appreciated and established her as a talented actress in the industry.

However, it was her role as Preeti in the 2020 Tamil blockbuster “Master” that catapulted her to stardom. Starring alongside Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika’s performance was widely lauded, and the film’s massive success introduced her to a pan-Indian audience.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

