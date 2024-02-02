Inside Malavika Mohanan’s Moody Evening At Home

The stunning Malavika Mohanan is known for her stint in the South film industry. Apart from that, her social media presence keeps her in talks. She loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life. However, today, the actress shares a glimpse of her moody evening at her home. So, let’s find out how Malaika spends her evening at home.

Malavika Mohanan’s Moody Evening

Treating her fans amidst the hectic day, Malavika drops some surreal photos on her Instagram handle. The actress unveils her moody feelings in the golden hour in the images. In the images, she can be seen taking a glimpse of the outside world from the small voids of her window. The golden sunlight falls directly on her face, giving her the light of peace and calmness.

Malaika takes a walk with her and seeks blessings from the god in front of her. With the visuals, it seems this is her Puja room. The simple look and decoration appearance, wow. Not only that, Malavika’s outfit also shows her moody feelings. She donned a beautiful chikankari kurta with matching pajamas. Her minimalistic makeup, open hairstyle, and small earrings complete her moody vibe. Witnessing these surreal pictures, our hearts recite peace and happiness.

What does your heart recite after watching Malavika’s moody evening? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.