Inside Malavika Mohanan’s Onam celebrations, see pics

Malavika Mohanan knows how to slay the saree game! The actress recently donned a resplendent golden and off-white checked saree that’s got our fashion radar buzzing. But wait, that’s not all. This style maven kicked off her Onam festivities with some good old rangoli making, proving that she’s got both style and creative flair up her impeccably-draped sleeve.

Decoding Malavika Mohanan’s look

Accessorizing is an art, and Malavika’s got it down pat. With black sunglasses adding an element of mystery, statement earrings, an exquisite neckpiece, and golden bangles, she’s a walking, talking fashion statement. Her makeup game is on point too, with pink-tinted cheeks that could rival a rose garden, eyelashes that scream “mascara magic,” eyebrows so perfect they could win an award, a bindi that’s the epitome of elegance, cheekbones that are #ContourGoals, subtle eyeshadow that’s simply dreamy, and a shade of pink lipstick that’s the cherry on top.

About Onam celebrations

Onam, the vibrant harvest festival of Kerala, is like a big, cheerful family reunion with a dash of colour and a whole lot of feasting. It’s that time of the year when flower carpets called “pookalam” adorn doorsteps, and traditional dance forms like “Kathakali” steal the spotlight. The highlight? The Onasadya, a lavish vegetarian spread served on banana leaves that could give any food enthusiast a delightful food coma. Legend has it that the festival celebrates the return of the legendary King Mahabali, and Keralites go all out to make sure he feels welcome with boat races, cultural performances, and a joyous spirit that’s infectious. It’s a time when Kerala is painted in hues of yellow and gold, and happiness truly knows no bounds.