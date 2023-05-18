ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Malavika Mohanan’s stick fighting training

Malavika Mohanan drops her video as she trains in stick fighting like a boss. The actress can be seen in stylish black gym co-ords as she performs stick fight like a boss, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 06:55:10
Renowned for her glamorous persona, Malavika Mohanan is currently making waves as she delves into the world of martial arts. The talented actress has taken up training in this discipline, sparking speculation that her newfound skills might be showcased in an upcoming film project. A glimpse of her dedication and progress was shared with fans through an Instagram video, where she exhibited her stick fighting training.

On her terrace, the actress could be seen honing her skills in Silambam, an indigenous Indian martial art form. This unexpected endeavour adds an exciting dimension to Malavika’s repertoire and leaves audiences eagerly anticipating her upcoming performances, which may include captivating action sequences.

Sharing the video, Malavika wrote, “My today’s triceps workout entailed some basic ‘silambam’ warmup moves 🦾
When strength training(or any one particular form of training) starts feeling too repetitive or boring, mix it up with other forms to keep it interesting and fun and more importantly so you don’t end up skipping your routine ☺️”

Work Front

Malavika made her acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with the critically acclaimed movie “Pattam Pole.” Her portrayal of the character Riya received positive reviews and marked the beginning of her promising career.

She then ventured into the Tamil film industry with the film “Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi” and subsequently appeared in the highly acclaimed film “The Great Father” alongside Mammootty.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

