Inside Mimi Chakraborty’s Moody Desert Vacation

Bengali beauty Mimi Chakraborty is a constant attraction of news headlines. The actress often shares insights from her life. The diva shares every detail with her fam, from partying with friends to attending award functions to traveling the world. However, today, she takes us on a moody ride on her desert vacation.

Mimi Chakraborty’s Moody Desert Vacation

Taking to her Instagram, Mimi Chakraborty drops a video showcasing insights from her desert vacation. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a white tank top paired with blue ripped denim shorts and a comfy white shirt. She adds some golden touch to her vacation glam with the golden hoop earrings. At the same time, her messy, open hairstyle with minimal makeup complements her appearance. The stylish black glasses and neon shoes give her a swagger vibe.

In the video, Mimi Chakraborty can be seen witnessing the sunset in the desert area, setting a moody evening vibe. She captures herself enjoying her time in the breezy place. She walks on the sandy place and embraces the coziness of the calm and peaceful place. With the visuals, it seems Mimi Chakraborty is having a great time on her vacation. The beautiful sunset visuals look so peaceful, and it makes us feel the need to go on vacation.

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.