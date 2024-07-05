Shakib – Mimi : Dancing on ‘Ura Dhura’ promoting ‘Toofan’ in Kolkata

In the promotional event of ‘Toofan’, yesterday the lead pair Shalkib-Mimi spotted, dancing to the superhit dance number ‘Ura Dhura’ from the movie. They also interacted with the press, sharing their thoughts on the film and the future of the Bengali film industry.

In an oversized blue tee paired with white pants and white shoes, the hero looks awesome. The black sunglasses were the additional compliment to the look. In a sleeveless multi-colored gown, the actress looks gorgeous. The golden necklace, yellow pencil heels and open hair Mimi was stealing the show.

Mimi Chakraborty expressed her optimism about the growth of Bengali cinema, stating that it has the potential to reach new heights. Shakib Khan echoed her sentiments, adding that the industry is capable of producing content that can compete with global standards.

The event was a grand affair, with the lead pair’s energetic performance drawing cheers from the audience. Their chemistry on stage was palpable, and their enthusiasm was infectious.

‘Toofan’, directed by Raihan Rafi, is an action-packed thriller that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With its release in India today, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the movie has in store.

The movie also stars Masuma Rahman Nabila, Chanchal Chowdhury, and Misa Sawdagar in pivotal roles. Produced by SVF Entertainment, ‘Toofan’ is a joint production between India and Bangladesh.

View Instagram Post 1: Shakib - Mimi : Dancing on 'Ura Dhura' promoting 'Toofan' in Kolkata

With its unique blend of action, romance, and drama, ‘Toofan’ is expected to be a game-changer for Bengali cinema. Don’t miss out on this thrilling ride – catch ‘Toofan’ in theatres near you starting today!