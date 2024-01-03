Inside Monalisa’s New Year Celebration With ‘True Friends,’ Check Out

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa has garnered massive love for her acting skills in shows like Nazar, Bekaboo, and others. Apart from being a well-known star, she is also known for her social media presence. And this time, the diva shares glimpses from New Year celebrations with her close ones. Let’s take a closer look below.

Monalisa’s New Year Celebrations

On her Instagram, Monalisa drops some photos and videos with her fans. All these glimpses are from her New Year celebrations. In the images, Monalisa can be seen posing with her true friends, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma. Throughout the photos, she goes candid and quirky with her close ones. With the visuals, it seems Monalisa had a great weekend and New Year with her true friends, with dance, partying, and food.

She also dropped some videos of herself grooving in the club. Monalisa’s cheerful smile shows that it was a fun time with her friends. Lastly, she has a blast dancing in the moody lights of the club, where you can also spot Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz. Monalisa is a fun-loving person; these photos and visuals make it clear. Sharing these photos, she captioned, “True Friends Are Great Riches…My New Year Celebrations Looked Like This 💥…

