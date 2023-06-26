ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ adorable summer vacation

The vacation reel also offered glimpses of the couple's adventures in the United Kingdom, with a heartwarming picture of Priyanka tenderly embracing Nick, showcasing their deep love and connection, check it out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Jun,2023 21:00:05
A viral video of radiant Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by her doting husband Nick Jonas, as they embarked on a journey filled with joy and togetherness, went viral recently. One particularly adorable snapshot depicted Priyanka skillfully multitasking, holding baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in one arm while engrossed in reading a delightful Peppa Pig book to both Malti and Tamanna’s son.

The picture showed Priyanka’s nurturing nature and demonstrated the strong bond she shares with the little ones in her life. Additionally, a charming photograph showcased Malti, dressed in a sunny yellow dress, looking all summer ready for real.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ summer vacation

The vacation reel also offered glimpses of the couple’s adventures in the United Kingdom, with a heartwarming picture of Priyanka tenderly embracing Nick, exemplifying their deep love and connection. Notably, the presence of Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, in some of the holiday snapshots further emphasized the significance of family bonds and the shared joy experienced during this special time.

Here take a look at the video-

Later we could also spot Nick’s mother too in the video, Denise, who added the extra joy and charm to the entire vacation.

As the video unveiled the cherished moments from Priyanka and Nick’s summer vacation, viewers couldn’t help but be captivated by the couple’s radiance and the genuine happiness exuded by everyone present.

Are you loving this beautiful family moment too? Let us know in the comments below

