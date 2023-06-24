Inside Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra’s 70th birthday celebration

In a glamorous affair that could rival the glitz and glamour of a Bollywood blockbuster, the star-studded celebration of Madhu Chopra’s 70th birthday has taken the internet by storm. A delightful video has emerged, showcasing the incredible festivities as Priyanka Chopra, alongside her dashing husband Nick Jonas, and their closest friends and family, painted the town red in honor of Madhu Chopra’s milestone birthday.

With smiles that could light up the night sky and laughter that echoed through the halls, the jubilant gathering proved to be an unforgettable night of love, joy, and reminiscing. Madhu Chopra herself couldn’t contain her excitement, taking to her Instagram handle to share the dazzling reel video with her followers, expressing her gratitude, saying, “Ready for Super 70s! Thank you everyone for your love, support, and blessings.”

From the looks of it, the festivities were nothing short of extraordinary, leaving us all envious and longing to be a part of this star-studded affair.

Have a look at the video-

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct1gLb-r_Xh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Later Priyanka Chopra shared the reel on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Let’s go” and tagged Peecee.

Reactions

One wrote, “Making 70s feel like the 20s. Only queen Madhu can do that. ❤️ Love you and I’d do this all over again, every year with you.”

Another wrote, “Wait, WHAT?! Are you 70??”

A third user wrote, “You are most welcome MamaC so glad you had an enjoyable celebration with your beloved friends and family. Happy 70th birthday! You are blessed”