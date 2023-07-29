Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fun-filled girls’ trip

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a fun trip with her girlfriends. She’s taking a break from work and exploring different places around the world. Recently, she shared an exciting video on Instagram Reels with her friend Anusha Swamy.

In the video, Samantha and Anusha are dancing together in sync. They look fabulous in their shorts and tank tops. The song “Mentirosa” by Ráfaga plays in the background, and they are dancing on a deck, maybe at a restaurant or resort in Bali.

Both of them seem to be having a blast as they clap their hands and show off some cool dance moves. The fans were left amazed by their energy and coordination. Samantha captioned the video as “Girls trip 100/100 ❤️,” expressing how much fun they are having on their trip.

It’s clear that Samantha knows how to enjoy herself and make the most of her time with her friends. Her fans are loving the glimpse of their joyful adventure.

Work Front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a renowned actress in Telugu and Tamil cinema, has delivered exceptional performances in numerous films. From her impressive debut in “Ye Maaya Chesave” to memorable roles in “Eega,” “Theri,” and “Rangasthalam,” Samantha has garnered critical acclaim and a massive fan following. Her versatile acting skills and charming presence on-screen have made her a beloved figure in the Indian film industry. With her work front constantly evolving, Samantha’s talent continues to shine bright, captivating audiences with each new project.

