Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Pre-Christmas Celebrations At Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to rule over our hearts with every social media dump. We know we are in for a treat whenever the actress shares the latest post on her Instagram handle. And the latest is no exception. As Christmas is on its way, the actress is enjoying the pre-Christmas vibe with beautiful decorations at her home. Let’s have a short glimpse below.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pre-Christmas Celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops a series of photos in her story, treating her fans with a glimpse of the pre-Christmas celebration directly from her home. In the photos, Samantha can be seen decorating the huge Christmas tree in her house with beautiful, moody lighting and attractive decorations.

With the visuals, it seems this Christmas is special for Samantha as she can be seen enjoying her vibe alone at home. For her pre-celebration, she wore a casual brown one-piece that looked very comfortable and stylish. Not only that, Samantha can be seen enjoying quality time at home with a pet dog on the sofa.

These pre-Christmas celebration photos are going viral on the internet and setting up a high bar for Christmas. If a pre-Christmas celebration is such, what can a Christmas celebration be? We can’t wait for it.

What are your views on this Christmas celebration? Drop them in the comments box below.