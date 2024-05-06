Inside Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Sunday Funday’ Vibes Dancing With Son Vayu

Leave all your work aside and rush to see Sonam Kapoor’s latest Instagram photos. Today, the Bollywood style Icon treats her fans with awe-dorable mother-son moments. In the images, the actress can be seen making her Sunday a fun day by dancing with her little bundle of joy, Vayu. And these new photos are too cute.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared two photos with her son with the caption, “Sunday Funday dancing with my cub.” Sonam looked gorgeous in a long white maxi dress, while Vayu was cool in a green shirt paired with blue pants. Although Vayu’s face isn’t visible, it is evident that he must be enjoying their dance session.

If you wonder who clicked these photos, it’s obvious Sonam’s husband and Vayu’s dad, Anand Ahuja. How adorable this sweet little family is; we absolutely love the bond between Sonam, Vayu, and Anand.

Well, this isn’t the first time Sonam Kapoor shared photos of her little cub. But the actress often treats her fans with the insights of her personal. Not only her, but Anand Ahuja also loves to share glimpses of sweet family time with his fans.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018. After approximately three years, they welcomed their first child, a boy, and named him Vayu. These new photos are pure bliss this weekend.