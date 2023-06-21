ADVERTISEMENT
International Yoga Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Bollywood divas who swear by yoga every day

Starting from Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora, there is an array of Bollywood stars who have inspired millions over the past years with their everyday yoga routines. Celebrate this International Yoga Day like these superfit B-town divas.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jun,2023 16:30:38
International Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide to promote the numerous physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practicing yoga. Officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the day aims to raise awareness about the holistic approach to health and well-being that yoga offers.

Yoga, rooted in ancient Indian philosophy, encompasses physical postures, breathing exercises, meditation, and ethical principles. By celebrating International Yoga Day, individuals and communities come together to highlight the positive impact of yoga in promoting a balanced lifestyle, reducing stress, improving flexibility and strength, enhancing mental clarity, and fostering a sense of inner peace. It is a day dedicated to spreading the message of unity, harmony, and overall wellness through the practice of yoga.

And today, as we celebrate International Yoga Day, it’s to toast those stunning B-town divas who vouch for yoga every day. Starting from Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora, there is an array of Bollywood stars who have inspired millions over the past years with their everyday yoga routines.

Alia Bhatt has time and again shared pictures on her social media handle, where we have spotted her performing yoga asanas like a pro. Post pregnancy, the actress also performed ariel yoga to get back into her regular shape and weight.

We have often seen Kareena Kapoor performing suryanamaskar at her home. The actress, whenever she does it, does it like a pro.

Malaika Arora, the actress definitely triumphs to the top when discussing yoga practice. The actress often has shared videos and pictures on her social media handle, giving millions goals with her perfect yoga asanas.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

