Irrfan Khan‘s last curtain call, The Song of Scorpions, will soon hit the theatres. Babil Khan, Irrfan’s son, recently shared the movie’s trailer on his Instagram, leaving all Irrfan Khan fans emotional. Read below to know the details:

About The Song of Scorpions

Set in the Thar desert of Rajasthan, the movie is a folktale featuring Irrfan as a camel dealer. He falls in love with Nooran, aka Golshifteh Farahani, the only person who knows the song to heal those stung by a scorpion.

The Song of Scorpions Trailer

The trailer depicts Nooran’s journey across the desert to sing for those stung by scorpions who desperately need her help to survive. During her travels, she meets Irrfan, and they develop romantic feelings for each other. However, a heartbreaking event interrupts their plans to get married. Waheeda Rehman portrays Nooran’s grandmother in the movie.

Watch here:

The director Anup Singh talking about how he painted the role of Irrfan Khan, said, “Yes, when I first started writing the male character, I even named him ‘Irrfan’! That’s how I saw the character. There’s the spirit of a musician in Irrfan. Though we don’t really say much to each other, we listen to each other’s timbre, modulation, tone of voice, and improvise dialogues like two musical instruments would! We have a deep understanding and respect for each other’s creative inspiration. Therefore, when we work together, it’s not just comfortably but also with the joy of opening to each other our creative best.” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Release Date of The Song of Scorpions

According to reports in Hindustan Times, the release date is 28th April, just a day before Irrfan’s third death anniversary. The actor died in 2020 after battling a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.