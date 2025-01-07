Jaideep Ahlawat remembers ‘Sahibzaade’ Irrfan Khan on his 57th birth anniversary

Today marks the 57th birth anniversary of the late actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away in April 2020 due to a prolonged illness. Widely regarded as one of the most exceptional talents in Indian cinema, his influence continues to resonate across the industry.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his performances in web series and films, once again paid tribute to the legendary actor. Ahlawat has often expressed his admiration for Irrfan, considering him an inspiration and a figure he deeply respects.

To mark the occasion, Ahlawat shared a rare screengrab of Irrfan Khan on social media, possibly from one of Irrfan’s films. Along with the image, Ahlawat wrote, “Janamdin Mubarak Saahibzaade @irrfan,” offering a heartfelt remembrance of the late actor.

Interestingly, despite Ahlawat’s profound admiration for Irrfan, the two never had the chance to collaborate on a project. Reflecting on the absence of this shared experience, Ahlawat has previously spoken about how much he values Irrfan’s work and the impact it has had on him as an actor.

Irrfan Khan’s legacy is celebrated by actors, filmmakers, and audiences alike, with his performances leaving a lasting mark on Indian and international cinema. For Jaideep Ahlawat, remembering Irrfan on his birth anniversary highlights the connection he felt toward the late actor, both as an admirer and as a peer in the craft.

Even after his untimely demise, Irrfan Khan remains a symbol of versatility and dedication, continuing to inspire a generation of actors like Ahlawat to pursue excellence in their work. On his current work front, Ahlawat has the much-awaited Paatal Lok Season 2 arriving on January 17.