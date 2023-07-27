It is the political game that gives birth to hatred: Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol on animosity between India and Pakistan

The much-awaited trailer of Gadar 2, the sequel to the blockbuster movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, was recently unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai. Addressing the audience, Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh, passionately conveyed that the citizens of both countries desire peace and love, not conflicts and animosity. At the trailer launch, Sunny said, “It is all about humanity. There shouldn’t be any fights. There is equal love on both sides. It is the political game that gives birth to hatred. You will see the same in this film as well. Janta nahi chahti ki hum ek dusre ke saath jhagde ya lade, aakhir hai toh sab isi mitti se.”

Set in the backdrop of the “Crush India” movement in 1971, Gadar 2 follows the journey of Tara Singh as he embarks on a poignant mission to bring back his son from Lahore, Pakistan. The film’s trailer has already created ripples of excitement and anticipation, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience that cherishes the values of unity, peace, and compassion.

During the trailer launch, emotions ran high as Sunny was visibly moved after seeing the trailer. Ameesha Patel, his co-star in the movie, tenderly wiped away his tears on stage. The auspicious occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas marked the release of the Gadar 2 trailer. The grand event was graced by prominent personalities from the film industry, including Anil Sharma, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal, and Aditya Narayan, adding glitz and glamour to the momentous occasion.

With its compelling storyline, powerful performances, and resonating message of love triumphing over hatred, Gadar 2 is gearing up to captivate audiences when it hits the big screens on August 11.

