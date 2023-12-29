This New Year’s Eve, Machega ‘Gadar’ on Zee TV!

Having hit the bull’s eye at the box office, Gadar 2 went beyond being just a film. Adored by the masses, this cinematic masterpiece not only outperformed all box office records, reigniting a passion for cinema, but also evolved into an emotion and a movement for its audience. After its blockbuster success in theatres, Gadar 2 is set to captivate audiences on Zee TV at 12 noon and 9 pm on December 31, 2023.

Aparna Bhosle, Chief Cluster Officer, Zee TV said, “Following its tremendous box office success, Gadar 2 is set to premiere on Zee TV as a New Year’s Eve delight for our viewers. The film’s enduring appeal lies in the strong emotions it stirs, making it more than just a movie but a testament to the power of impactful storytelling.”

Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, the movie is a continuation of the 2001 blockbuster film ‘Gadar,’ focusing on the romantic tale of Tara Singh’s son. The plot unfolds as Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) goes missing during a border clash between India and Pakistan, presumed to be captured by the Pakistani army. In a bid to rescue his father, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) ventures into prohibited territory. ‘Gadar 2’ achieved significant commercial success, earning a staggering ₹691.08 crore worldwide and securing its place as the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. Directed by Anil Sharma, and distributed by Zee Studios, Gadar 2 is an action thriller that will surely entertain the audience this New Year’s Eve.

With intense drama and mind-blowing action up its sleeves, Gadar 2 is all set to add excitement to your New Year’s Eve plans as it airs at 12 noon and 9 PM on 31st December, only on Zee TV!