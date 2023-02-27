Ajay Devgn is one of the most loved and admired actors and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man has been winning hearts of one and all with his amazing and impactful performances right from the very beginning of his career and well, no wonder, come what may, anything and everything from his end wins hearts of one and all. He’s a bonafide star and sensation in the true sense of the term and well, as far as success in 2022 is concerned, he got the same like never before in 2022. At a time when majority of the movies of a lot of big stars tanked in the box office, Ajay Drishyam 2 managed to win hearts and appreciation of everyone for real.

In all these years, Ajay Devgn has enhanced and improved his social media game to a great extent and well, that’s why, anything and everything that’s shared from his end on Instagram wins a lot of love and most importantly traction from fans all over the country. Well, this time, he’s shared a super cute and adorable photo with his son Yug while engaging in a fun fost fight and well, we love it for real. Well, see below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fun, ain't it? Brilliant in the true sense of the term, right folks?