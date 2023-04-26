"Its really mind-boggling," Priyanka Chopra's reaction after watching her name on Billboard

Priyanka Chopra reveals her feeling about seeing her name on top of Billboard

Priyanka Chopra is actively promoting her upcoming Netflix show Citadel. The show has already been released in London. However, it will be released on 28th April 2023 at 12 pm in India. The diva revealed several strange things during the show’s promotions; she talked about everything from being married to seeing her name on a billboard poster. Read more to know.

Priyanka Chopra spilt beans about how she felt after watching her name on top in an interview with FOX5, “There’s a movie I did which was based on an Olympic female boxer champion. Her name was Mary Kom and it said ‘Priyanka Chopra in an as Mary Kom’. I remember seeing that for the first time. The gravity of it… and then my TV series Quantico came out, I remember at Sunset Boulevard my face on a building and my name on top. Its really mind-boggling when you see that. Your name in sparkling letters is tantalising and very exciting to see.”

Further, she added, “For the first time when I saw it, I think it was the Matrix or one of my other movies or my book or something. I looked at my husband and said, ‘You know, right. That I love you, can you tell? You better know that.’ But of course, the gravity of of the decision and also the fact that my name and my identity has evolved in the 22-23 years that I’ve been doing this. I think the excitement is still seeing yourself up there. You can call me Priyanka, you can call me Pri, you can call me PCJ, whatever. It doesn’t change that it’s me up there, and that’s exciting.”

Thank you. Follow IWMbuzz.com.