Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle to share candid pictures with the global icon Priyanka Chopra, as the latter threw an pre-Oscars party inviting several stars. Jacqueline went all gaga and gushed as she shared the pictures on her social media handle, praising Priyanka for throwing such a wonderful party.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “ South Asian Excellence at the Oscars!! ❤️❤️ thank you @priyankachopra for this amazing event! Never have I been so inspired by all the amazing South Asian artists representing at the Oscars! All the best to all the nominees! Shine bright!!”

Here take a look-

In the picture, we can see Jacqueline Fernandez along with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and other pioneering faces from the industry. All looking stunning together as the star-studded affair, catered nothing but amusement for us, fans.

Jacqueline exuded glam as she wore a stylish lilac embellished saree for the event. She teamed it with a matching embellished blouse. The actress completed the look with her long sleek hair, beautiful dewy eyes and nude lips.

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in her beautiful white corset bralette. She teamed it with a sequinned white skirt. The actress topped it with a feathery frilled overcoat. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, filled-in eyebrows, nude lips and dewy soft eyes.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas looked absolutely dapper in his all blue blazer suit. He teamed it with a satin same coloured shirt and rounded it off with messy hair