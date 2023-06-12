ADVERTISEMENT
Janhvi Kapoor Awaits Sister Khushi Kapoor's Debut Film

Janhvi Kapoor shares a great bond with her little sister Khushi Kapoor. And since Khushi will mark her debut soon, the actress is anticipating her film and supporting her efforts.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jun,2023 21:00:17
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the famous and rising stars in Bollywood. She is carrying the legacy of her mother, the late Sridevi. The actress walked the same path as her mother did in choosing the film industry. In addition, soon, her sister will do the same. And so the actress took to her Instagram and shared her support for her sister. Let’s check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share the poster of her sister Khushi Kapoor’s Debut film, The Archies. And in the text, she wrote, “Look at my baby she’s a princess!!! I can’t wait for this I know all of you have killed it (with a heart and surprised emoji)

Khushi Kapoor is a younger sister of Janhvi, and she will mark her debut with The Archies. The film also features Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, and others. It will be released on Netflix while the release date has not been released. Zoya Akhtar directs the film. It is based on Archive Comics, and it was written by Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a great bond with her little sister Khushi and wants her to grow successful and happy. The sisters have often snapped together at events, functions, parties, and other places.

