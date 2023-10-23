Janhvi Kapoor gets IV therapy inside her vanity van, video viral

In a recent video that has set social media abuzz, Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor was seen receiving intravenous (IV) therapy inside her luxurious vanity van. The viral footage, captured by an eagle-eyed fan, showcases the young actress indulging in a rejuvenating IV treatment, further fuelling the fascination surrounding the wellness regimens of celebrities.

With stars increasingly turning to cutting-edge wellness practices, Kapoor’s choice to opt for this therapy on-the-go has sparked widespread curiosity and discussion among her legion of fans and the entertainment industry at large. This glimpse into her behind-the-scenes self-care rituals offers a fascinating insight into the glamorous yet demanding world of showbiz.

What is IV therapy?

Intravenous (IV) therapy, often referred to as “drip therapy,” has gained popularity not only among celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor but also within the realm of wellness and healthcare. This innovative and efficient treatment involves administering essential vitamins, minerals, fluids, and other therapeutic substances directly into the bloodstream through an intravenous line. This direct delivery method bypasses the digestive system, allowing for rapid absorption and potentially faster relief from various health concerns. IV therapy has found favour with individuals seeking quick hydration, immune system boosts, post-workout recovery, hangover relief, and even skin rejuvenation. With its increasing accessibility and customizable options, IV therapy has become a key player in the pursuit of overall well-being, appealing to a diverse range of individuals looking to optimize their health and vitality.

Reviv India shared the exclusive video on their official Instagram handle, where we can see Janvhi getting decked up for her shoot while getting IV therapy on the other hand. Sharing the video, Reviv wrote, “Even celebrities know that the real secret to staying fabulous is a REVIV IV drip! Behind the scenes with @janhvikapoor in her vanity, because wellness never goes out of style”