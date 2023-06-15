ADVERTISEMENT
Janhvi Kapoor Is Epitome Of Elegance In Silver Sparkling Look

Janhvi Kapoor is a constant attraction of headlines. The diva with her new drama in the latest pictures is grabbing eyes. Check it out in the article below Janhvi Kapoor's new avatar in Silver

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Jun,2023 21:19:24
Janhvi Kapoor, other than her acting skills, is known for her style statement. Her impeccable fashion sense and experimenting looks have always been the talk of the town. And yet again, her new silver glitter look circulating on the web. Let’s check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor became the epitome of elegance in the latest picture shared by Photographer Vaishnav Praveen. In the shared photo, the actress wore a silver sequin embellished one-shoulder glitter dress. A long teardrop earring accessorised her look. The sleek high bun, smokey makeup, glossy lips and dramatic look added to her gorgeousness.

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to captivate her fans. Earlier, her pictures from the vacation in a black dress made the netizens gaga over her magical look. Her beauty is beyond words.

Janhvi Kapoor Is Epitome Of Elegance In Silver Sparkling Look 816088

The 25-year-old started her acting journey from Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khattar. Later she scaled the high of success with her versatility and skills. She has been featured in Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Gunjan Saxena, The Kargil Girl, and others.

In addition, Janhvi Kapoor enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram profile. Her fans wait for her to post regularly. She shares pictures, videos and updates about her life with her fans. She Instagram feed is buffet of her fashion and styling too.

Did you like Janhvi Kapoor’s new dramatic look? Please tell us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

