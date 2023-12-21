Janhvi Kapoor Looks Heaven Beauty In White Anarkali Suit, See Here

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fashionistas of Bollywood. She has garnered massive attention with her top-notch fashion choices wherever she goes. From stunning shimmery bodycon dresses to lehengas to bossy pantsuits, she has impressed us with her style in every look. Today, the Bawaal actress is spreading her charm in the divine airport look. Let’s take a closer view of her divine glam.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Heaven Look.

Wow, wow, and how! Janhvi Kapoor was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport, serving a heavenly look in a beautiful white anarkali suit. She wore a plain white anarkali kurta crafted with artistic patterns and designs; she paired the look with matching pants and an organza dupatta. In all-white glam, Janhvi Kapoor looks nothing short of heavenly beauty. And we can’t get over her beauty.

What’s more interesting is that Janhvi Kapoor ditched heavy accessories and makeup to keep her look more natural and beautiful. She opts for an oxidized small jhumkas to give her look a desi touch. Her open hairstyle and shoulder bag complement her appearance. This simple desi look of Janhvi is making us fall for her. The actress mesmerizes us as she walks down from her car to the airport in the white look.

Did you like Janhvi Kapoor's desi look in a white Anarkali suit?