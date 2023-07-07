Janhvi Kapoor set to make Tamil debut in Kamal Haasan's production, opposite Pradeep Ranganathan

Janhvi Kapoor, the Dhadak actress of the current generation, continues to make waves in the film industry with her impressive performances. Since her debut, she has consistently pushed boundaries and taken on diverse roles, showcasing her acting prowess. According to reports, Janhvi is set to make her Tamil debut in a film orchestrated by the legendary Kamal Haasan and directed by Vignesh Shivan.

The buzz surrounding Janhvi’s Tamil debut is strong, with reports by Film Fare suggesting that she is being deemed for the female lead opposite Pradeep Ranganathan, who acquired fame with his film “Love Today” earlier. The probable collaboration has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

In addition to her Tamil debut, Janhvi Kapoor also has another South film in the pipeline titled “Devara,” where she will be seen opposite Jr NTR. With these exciting projects, Janhvi is gradually making her presence felt in the South film industry, further expanding her reach and versatility as an actress.

Janhvi Kapoor’s journey in the film industry has been impressive, and her ability to take on challenging roles has earned her praise and admiration from audiences. With her talent and dedication, she is establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in both Bollywood and now the South film industry. Fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects and await the magic she will bring to the screen in her Tamil debut and other ventures.