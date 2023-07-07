ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Janhvi Kapoor set to make Tamil debut in Kamal Haasan's production, opposite Pradeep Ranganathan

Janhvi is all set to make her Tamil debut in a film orchestrated by the legendary Kamal Haasan and directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Jul,2023 19:02:25
Janhvi Kapoor set to make Tamil debut in Kamal Haasan's production, opposite Pradeep Ranganathan

Janhvi Kapoor, the Dhadak actress of the current generation, continues to make waves in the film industry with her impressive performances. Since her debut, she has consistently pushed boundaries and taken on diverse roles, showcasing her acting prowess. According to reports, Janhvi is set to make her Tamil debut in a film orchestrated by the legendary Kamal Haasan and directed by Vignesh Shivan.

The buzz surrounding Janhvi’s Tamil debut is strong, with reports by Film Fare suggesting that she is being deemed for the female lead opposite Pradeep Ranganathan, who acquired fame with his film “Love Today” earlier. The probable collaboration has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Janhvi Kapoor set to make Tamil debut in Kamal Haasan's production, opposite Pradeep Ranganathan 831677

In addition to her Tamil debut, Janhvi Kapoor also has another South film in the pipeline titled “Devara,” where she will be seen opposite Jr NTR. With these exciting projects, Janhvi is gradually making her presence felt in the South film industry, further expanding her reach and versatility as an actress.

Janhvi Kapoor set to make Tamil debut in Kamal Haasan's production, opposite Pradeep Ranganathan 831676

Janhvi Kapoor’s journey in the film industry has been impressive, and her ability to take on challenging roles has earned her praise and admiration from audiences. With her talent and dedication, she is establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in both Bollywood and now the South film industry. Fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects and await the magic she will bring to the screen in her Tamil debut and other ventures.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Find Out Janhvi Kapoor’s Soul Food While In Shoot
Find Out Janhvi Kapoor’s Soul Food While In Shoot
Leaving the rest behind, the teaser of Bawaal is creating a bawaal
Leaving the rest behind, the teaser of Bawaal is creating a bawaal
Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor In A tale Of Star-Crossed Love
Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor In A tale Of Star-Crossed Love
Bawaal Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s chemistry sets internet ablaze
Bawaal Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s chemistry sets internet ablaze
Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Teaser Releases Tomorrow; Check Out Bawal Chemistry
Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Teaser Releases Tomorrow; Check Out Bawal Chemistry
Kamal Haasan’s playful cameo in daughter Shruti Haasan’s Instagram Reel is winning internet
Kamal Haasan’s playful cameo in daughter Shruti Haasan’s Instagram Reel is winning internet
Latest Stories
Learn why ‘Change’ is good from Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee
Learn why ‘Change’ is good from Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee
Half Year Report – Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang stands undefeated as the Most Celebrated and Popular Track of the Year
Half Year Report – Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang stands undefeated as the Most Celebrated and Popular Track of the Year
Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Sattu’ in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’: The Ideal Man Every Girl Desires
Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Sattu’ in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’: The Ideal Man Every Girl Desires
Pawan Kalyan finally breaks silence on the divorce buzz with Anna Lezhneva, read
Pawan Kalyan finally breaks silence on the divorce buzz with Anna Lezhneva, read
Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel’s allegations of ‘mismanagement’
Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel’s allegations of ‘mismanagement’
Mouni Roy Steals Our Hearts In Striped Midi Skirt and Top
Mouni Roy Steals Our Hearts In Striped Midi Skirt and Top
Read Latest News